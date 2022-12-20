Chain of command, discipline are BGB's driving forces, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to fulfil their duties in strict compliance with the chain of command in order to preserve order within the ranks of the paramilitary force.

"Discipline and the chain of command are the driving forces for law enforcement units. You must never disrupt the discipline in your force. Fulfil the responsibilities you are assigned in line with the chain of command," Hasina said at an event marking BGB Day at Dhaka's Peelkhana on Tuesday.

Referring to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's address to the border guards in December 1974, the premier underscored the importance of serving the nation from a place of integrity and love for the motherland.