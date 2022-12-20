Chain of command, discipline are BGB's driving forces, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to fulfil their duties in strict compliance with the chain of command in order to preserve order within the ranks of the paramilitary force.
"Discipline and the chain of command are the driving forces for law enforcement units. You must never disrupt the discipline in your force. Fulfil the responsibilities you are assigned in line with the chain of command," Hasina said at an event marking BGB Day at Dhaka's Peelkhana on Tuesday.
Referring to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's address to the border guards in December 1974, the premier underscored the importance of serving the nation from a place of integrity and love for the motherland.
"This is our country and as it country develops, your families will be healthier and enjoy a better life. Education, healthcare and all kinds of opportunities will be available to all."
The country's border security unit, previously known as Bangladesh Rifles, was reformed and renamed after a bloody mutiny at its Peelkhana headquarters in 2009. The current iteration came into being through the passage of the Border Guard Bangladesh Act 2010, and Hasina believes it has all the ingredients to achieve its goals as a modern border guard unit.
The prime minister also highlighted the progress made by the country under the Awami League government's stewardship, epitomised by its elevation to the status of a developing nation.
But Hasina was wary of the economic blowback from the coronavirus pandemic and the raft of sanctions traded by Russia and the West in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
Flagging the risk of recession, Hasina reiterated her call to increase domestic food production by cultivating every piece of arable land across the country.
The head of government thanked the BGB for doing its part in ensuring food security by harvesting crops and rearing livestock at all border outposts.
"We will not bow down to anyone. We will produce our own food and hold our heads high on the world stage. That's our goal."