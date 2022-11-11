Is it possible to recount every vote in EVM? If so, then how?

The recent recount of ballots cast through electronic voting machines in an election to a ward under Dhaka North City Corporation two and a half years ago has reignited the debate over the EVMs.

The defeated candidate who called for the recount has alleged the Election Commission staged the recount for credibility as the results remained exactly the same as the original count.

Every vote can be recounted in EVMs, claimed Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, a professor of computer science and engineering at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, who was also a member of the technical expert team on EVMs.

The process, however, is “unnecessary and complex”, he added.

The Election Tribunal ordered the recount of the votes following an appeal by Salahuddin Robin, the defeated candidate. The voting was held in ward No. 6 under DNCC on Feb 1, 2020.

The Election Commission later formed a five-strong committee that recounted the votes last Saturday in the presence of the presiding officers, candidates, agents and their lawyers.

In voting through paper ballots, the ballots are stored in sealed sacks until the next election. The sacks are opened and ballots are recounted if necessary.

Lt Col Syed Rakibul Hasan, director of the EVM project, said that the election results are stored in audit cards.

Each EVM has a ballot unit for a voter to cast a vote, and a control unit for voter identification, electronic ballot issuance and data storage for voting.

Three types of cards are used for voting. Of these, the audit card is used to make the EVM operational and to publish the results, while a polling card is used to store all the voting information of the polling booth.

The SD card is the memory card used for data storage, in which the voter list information along with the biometrics of the respective contesting candidates and the voters of the polling station is stored, Rakibul said.

The EVMs used in Bangladesh count the results automatically after voting.

A total of 54 EVMs were used in the election to ward No. 6.

Rakibul said the number of votes cast for each candidate is stored in the audit card.

He admitted not every vote is counted on EVM, but the numbers are calculated again.