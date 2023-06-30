Separate road accidents kill 4 in Bangladesh

Separate road accidents in Gaibandha and Dhaka have killed four people during the Eid-ul-Azha holiday.
In Gaibandha's Gobindaganj Upazila, two people died after a head-on collision between a bus and a car.
The incident occurred around 7 am on Friday on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway, according to Aminul Islam, chief of Gobindaganj Highway Police Station.
The victims were identified as the car's driver, Mizan Mia, 35, and passenger Abul Bashar Mia, 55.
The car was heading to Rangpur when it collided with the bus in the Pantapara area, said Aminul.
The car was left in a crumpled heap as both Mizan and Abul Bashar were killed instantly, he added.
The bodies were later retrieved by Gobindaganj fire service personnel. The bus has been seized by the authorities.
Meanwhile, a late-night road accident in Dhaka's Kurmitola killed two family members, including a college student.
The victims were identified as 18-year-old Jannat Akhtar and her cousin, 35-year-old Shamim.
The incident occurred around 2:30 am on Friday when they were travelling by motorcycle along the Airport Road. A car collided with their two-wheeler near the Kurmitola Golf Club, according to Inspector Humayun Kabir from Cantonment Police Station.
Jannat died on the spot, while Shamim succumbed to his injuries in hospital later.
Shamim and other family members were on their way back to Bhasantek on two motorcycles after an Eid get-together at his in-laws' house in Kuril, according to his brother-in-law, Saiful Islam.
Saiful was riding one of the motorcycles with his wife and two children, while his daughter Sadia, 9, and Jannat were accompanying Shamim.
However, a speeding car slammed Shamim's motorcycle from behind, throwing the three riders off the vehicle.
Sadia, who is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, is in critical condition, according to Humayun.
The driver of the car has been arrested in connection with the incident.