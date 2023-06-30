Separate road accidents kill 4 in Bangladesh

Separate road accidents in Gaibandha and Dhaka have killed four people during the Eid-ul-Azha holiday.

In Gaibandha's Gobindaganj Upazila, two people died after a head-on collision between a bus and a car.

The incident occurred around 7 am on Friday on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway, according to Aminul Islam, chief of Gobindaganj Highway Police Station.

The victims were identified as the car's driver, Mizan Mia, 35, and passenger Abul Bashar Mia, 55.

The car was heading to Rangpur when it collided with the bus in the Pantapara area, said Aminul.