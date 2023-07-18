Police arrest 7 over attack on Hero Alom during Dhaka bypoll

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the attack on Ashraful Alom, better known as Hero Alom, while the independent candidate was leaving a polling centre in Banani during the Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election.

Police are reviewing video footage of the incident to identify the other assailants, Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Legal action will also be taken to address any neglect of duty on the police's part, according to him.

However, Hero Alom has not lodged a complaint over the matter.