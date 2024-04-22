Gas supply to Brahmanbaria halted after technical glitch at distribution plant

Md Shah Alam, engineer and deputy managing director of the Brahmanbaria Office of the company, said, “A technical glitch occurred at the Titas Gas Transmission’s distribution plant in the night. As a result, the gas supply to Bakharbad’s users has been interrupted. Users in the Sadar Upazila and Sarail Upazila are not getting gas.”

Bakharbad’s main business is collecting gas from Titas and then supplying it at the consumer level. It has over 22,000 registered users. The demand for the gas is nearly 12 million cubic feet per day.

“The Titas Gas administration is working to fix the glitch. They have completed about half the work so far.”

“We hope the gas supply will return to normal by this afternoon.”