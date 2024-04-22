    বাংলা

    Gas supply to Brahmanbaria halted after technical glitch at distribution plant

    Users in Brahmanbaria Sadar and a section of Sarail Upazila are not getting gas

    Brahmanbaria Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 April 2024, 06:21 AM
    Updated : 22 April 2024, 06:21 AM

    A technical glitch at a gas distribution plant in Brahmanbaria has halted the supply of gas to the area via pipelines.

    The gas supply from the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited plant in the district town’s Bhatura area was interrupted around 1am on Monday. This was cut off the supply to users of the Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Limited.

    Md Shah Alam, engineer and deputy managing director of the Brahmanbaria Office of the company, said, “A technical glitch occurred at the Titas Gas Transmission’s distribution plant in the night. As a result, the gas supply to Bakharbad’s users has been interrupted. Users in the Sadar Upazila and Sarail Upazila are not getting gas.”

    Bakharbad’s main business is collecting gas from Titas and then supplying it at the consumer level. It has over 22,000 registered users. The demand for the gas is nearly 12 million cubic feet per day.

    “The Titas Gas administration is working to fix the glitch. They have completed about half the work so far.”

    “We hope the gas supply will return to normal by this afternoon.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Judges and delegates sit in the courtroom as Nicaragua is set to ask the International Court of Justice on Monday to order Berlin to halt military arms exports to Israel and reverse its decision to stop funding UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, in The Hague, Netherlands, April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
    Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel
    Germany has been one of Israel's staunchest allies since the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas militants which killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies
    Palestinians inspect the damages at Al Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital and the area around it following a two-week operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City April 2, 2024. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
    UK judges, intelligence experts call for halt to Israeli arms sales
    Sunak has resisted calls to immediately halt weapons sales to Israel, saying the government adheres to a "very careful licensing regime"
    Border-crossing at Akhaura halted due to technical glitch in immigration server
    Technical glitch halts border-crossing at Akhaura
    Hundreds of passengers were stuck at the immigration centre when border-crossing was halted at 8:30am on Tuesday morning
    Sangskritik Jote slates time limit requiring Pahela Baishakh celebrations to end by 6pm
    Remove time limit on Baishakh celebrations: Sangskritik Jote
    It says the ‘discriminatory and unacceptable’ time constraint will embolden anti-cultural forces

    Opinion

    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp