2 schoolboys killed in Meherpur motorcycle crash on Eid day

The incident occurred around 3pm on Thursday at New Darbeshpur village in the Upazila, along the Meherpur-Chuadanga road, according to Sadar Police Station chief Md Saiful Islam.

“Six friends were speeding back to Meherpur from Chuadanga on three motorcycles and met with multiple accidents," he said.

The first motorcycle lost control and collided with a culvert in the New Darbeshpur area. Another motorcycle following behind also had an accident at the same location, resulting in injuries to four individuals, he said.