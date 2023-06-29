    বাংলা

    2 schoolboys killed in Meherpur motorcycle crash on Eid day

    Tragedy strikes when six friends were speeding back to Meherpur from Chuadanga on three motorcycles

    Meherpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 June 2023, 04:26 PM
    Updated : 29 June 2023, 04:26 PM

    Two school students have died and as many others been injured when they lost control of their motorcycle while on their way to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with friends in Meherpur Sadar Upazila. 

    The dead were identified as 'Jisan', a 13-year-old eighth-grader at Government High School, and Samiul Islam Bijoy, 14. 

    The incident occurred around 3pm on Thursday at New Darbeshpur village in the Upazila, along the Meherpur-Chuadanga road, according to Sadar Police Station chief Md Saiful Islam. 

    “Six friends were speeding back to Meherpur from Chuadanga on three motorcycles and met with multiple accidents," he said. 

    The first motorcycle lost control and collided with a culvert in the New Darbeshpur area. Another motorcycle following behind also had an accident at the same location, resulting in injuries to four individuals, he said. 

    With the help of locals, fire service and civil defence personnel took the injured to Meherpur General Hospital, where emergency department doctors declared Jisan and Bijoy dead. 

    Dr Shovon Mallick, a physician at the hospital, said the two injured students were in critical condition and had been transferred to Dhaka for better treatment.

