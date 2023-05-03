Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman seeks bail from Dhaka court in digital security case

Matiur Rahman, the editor and publisher of the Bangla daily Prothom Alo, has sought bail from a Dhaka court after receiving anticipatory bail in a case filed by lawyer Moshiur Malek under the Digital Security Act.

He submitted an affidavit and surrendered to the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Asaduzzaman on Wednesday. The court set Aug 16 for the hearing.

Rahman will be out on anticipatory bail until then, said his lawyer Prashanta Karmakar. Lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samaji spoke on Rahman's behalf at the court.