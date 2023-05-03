    বাংলা

    Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman seeks bail from Dhaka court in digital security case

    The court set Aug 16 for the hearing and Rahman will be out on anticipatory bail until then

    Court Correspondent
    Published : 3 May 2023, 09:02 AM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 09:02 AM

    Matiur Rahman, the editor and publisher of the Bangla daily Prothom Alo, has sought bail from a Dhaka court after receiving anticipatory bail in a case filed by lawyer Moshiur Malek under the Digital Security Act.

    He submitted an affidavit and surrendered to the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Asaduzzaman on Wednesday. The court set Aug 16 for the hearing.

    Rahman will be out on anticipatory bail until then, said his lawyer Prashanta Karmakar. Lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samaji spoke on Rahman's behalf at the court.

    Earlier, the High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam granted Rahman anticipatory bail for six weeks in the case after a hearing on Apr 2.

    The case against Rahman was filed with Dhaka’s Ramna Police Station on Mar 29. Prothom Alo Staff Correspondent Samsuzzaman Shams was also accused in the case, as was an unnamed ‘assistant cameraman’.

    Moshiur Malek accused the journalists of using print, online, and electronic media to defame the image and reputation of the state. The case was filed under sections 25, 31, and 35 of the Digital Security Act.

    Malek accused them of “intentionally spreading false information” to cause a deterioration in law and order in the country.

    On Mar 26, the newspaper used a picture of a child to promote an article online. However, a quote used in the social media photo card was by a day labourer named Zakir Hossain, not the child. The discrepancy was corrected and it was later republished.

    The headline of the original report was also modified.

    The report came under fire and two cases under the Digital Security Act were filed over the article.

