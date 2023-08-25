Green Line bus goes up in flames en route to Barishal

An air-conditioned bus operated by Green Line Paribahan Ltd has been burnt in a fire en route to Barishal from Dhaka.

The bus caught fire around 12:15 am on Friday in Gournadi Upazila, according to Sub-Inspector Tomal Sarker of the local highway police outpost.

The incident halted traffic on the Barishal-Dhaka Highway for almost an hour, authorities said.

The Green Line AC bus was transporting around 17 passengers to Barishal when the back of the vehicle caught fire due to a 'technical glitch'.