Laguna driver lynched for hitting private car in Dhaka

The driver of a three-wheeler known as a Laguna has been lynched in Dhaka for hitting a private car and breaking its rearview mirror.
The incident occurred at 10:30 pm on Wednesday at Panthapath, police said.
The victim was identified as Sabuj, 25, a native of Barishal. He was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead.
Sabuj’s co-workers Jamal and Mintu said they were pushing the Laguna as it had run out of fuel. At one point they hit a private car. This irked the car's passengers and four or five of them got out and began to beat Sabuj until he lost consciousness.
“Sabuj was brought to the hospital while unconscious. The doctor checked him and declared him dead,” said Inspector Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost.
Those who lynched Sabuj were drunk at that time, witnesses believe.
“A rearview mirror of the private car was broken after the Laguna hit it. For this offence, they beat up Sabuj and fled on the vehicle,” said Apurba Hasan, chief of Tejgaon Police Station.
Police are working to identify the car and nab the offenders, the officer said.