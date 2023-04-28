    বাংলা

    Bus driver dies after being hit by a pickup van in Dhaka

    The pickup van hit him from behind after he fell off his vehicle

    Published : 28 April 2023, 07:15 AM
    Updated : 28 April 2023, 07:15 AM

    A bus driver who worked as a fill-in helper died after a pickup van ran him over beneath the Moghbazar flyover in Dhaka.

    The man was identified as Shahidul Islam Babu, 35, a Balaka Paribahan bus driver, according to police.

    Babu fell off the bus -- as he was standing at the open door -- after his vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a railing following a collision with a passing car. And the pickup van ran over him.

    He was then taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where a doctor declared him dead around 7 am Friday.

    “The Balaka Paribahan bus was heading to Kamalapur. Babu’s friend Kanon, who is also a Balaka Paribahan driver, was at the wheel at the time,” said the hospital police outpost’s Inspector Bachchu Mia, citing those who rushed Babu to the hospital.

    The law enforcers are trying to identify the van, Bachchu said.

    “The victim had been living with his family at Jasimuddin Road in Uttara," the police officer said.

