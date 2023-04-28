Bus driver dies after being hit by a pickup van in Dhaka

A bus driver who worked as a fill-in helper died after a pickup van ran him over beneath the Moghbazar flyover in Dhaka.

The man was identified as Shahidul Islam Babu, 35, a Balaka Paribahan bus driver, according to police.

Babu fell off the bus -- as he was standing at the open door -- after his vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a railing following a collision with a passing car. And the pickup van ran over him.