Driver jailed until death for killing 6 siblings in Cox's Bazar road crash

A driver has been sentenced to prison until death after six brothers were run over and killed by a pick-up van in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria Upazila last year.

District and Sessions Court Judge Mohammad Ismail announced the verdict on Sunday in the presence of the convict, Saidul Islam, said Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam.

On Feb 8, 2022, nine siblings had set out for a crematorium in Dulahazra's Malumghat area to offer prayers for their father, according to Faridul.

However, they were struck by a pickup van on their way back. Five of them died on the spot, while another passed away in hospital care a few weeks later.