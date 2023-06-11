    বাংলা

    Driver jailed until death for killing 6 siblings in Cox's Bazar road crash

    The family was on the way back from a crematorium when a pick-up van ran them over in Chakaria Upazila last year

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 June 2023, 10:49 AM
    Updated : 11 June 2023, 10:49 AM

    A driver has been sentenced to prison until death after six brothers were run over and killed by a pick-up van in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria Upazila last year.

    District and Sessions Court Judge Mohammad Ismail announced the verdict on Sunday in the presence of the convict, Saidul Islam, said Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam.

    On Feb 8, 2022, nine siblings had set out for a crematorium in Dulahazra's Malumghat area to offer prayers for their father, according to Faridul.

    However, they were struck by a pickup van on their way back. Five of them died on the spot, while another passed away in hospital care a few weeks later.

