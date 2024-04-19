Greasy liquid waste: Danger dripping from city corporation trucks on Dhaka streets

Greasy liquid from city corporation trucks transporting garbage has become a source of danger on the streets of Dhaka.

Besides pollution and malodour, the slippery waste causes vehicles to skid, leading to accidents.

Dhaka North City Corporation transports 3,200 tonnes of waste to the landfill in Aminbazar every day while the amount of garbage transported by Dhaka South City Corporation to Matuail landfill is 3,000 tonnes.

They use open trucks, dump trucks, container carriers, arm-roll carriers and compactor trucks to carry the waste.

Only the compactor trucks can hold the liquid from the waste, while others have leaks.

DANGER

Tahsin Ahmed, a young man, and his friend were on their way from Kuril to Shyamoli on a motorcycle recently.

As they reached the Banani Road No. 1 bend in the Chairmanbari area on Airport Road,

the motorcycle skidded and the duo fell.

They were slightly injured, but escaped disaster.

“I didn’t notice the liquid from the waste on the street. And I didn’t realise it was so slippery,” Tahsin said.

“We skidded for at least 15 metres. We didn’t bruise ourselves as fortunately the street was slippery. But if there was a vehicle behind us, we would have been run over and killed. There’s no one to take care of this problem.”

Belal Hossain, who works in an organisation in Banani, was returning home after work some days ago.

“I pulled the brakes after seeing the greasy liquid, but it was too late. I fell,” he said.

Several days of monitoring after the incident showed that a few garbage trucks get on Airport Road from the Chairman Bari area of Banani along the Banani Road No. 1 and Road No. 2. As the trucks travel along, they spill slippery, putrid liquid, leading to hazardous conditions.

Zainal Abedin Jony, the driver of a truck engaged in transporting waste from the secondary transfer station (STS) near the T&T field in Mohakhali to the Aminbazar landfill in Savar, told bdnews24.com that garbage was brought to the STS by vans in the morning. Waste includes various types of perishables, household waste, kitchen waste, food waste.

“All day long, the liquid from this garbage leaks out. When we load the trucks, it falls on the road.”

These trucks from different areas of Dhaka go to Aminbazar through Mirpur Road, Mazar Road, and then Gabtali. As a result, liquid waste spills at different places along that route. The smell is noticeable throughout the route in the evening.

On the night of Apr 4, three garbage trucks were going towards Gabtali through the Tejgaon-Bijoy Sarani overpass in Dhaka. Following the trucks, it became clear that all three were leaking liquid waste onto the road. It is not very clear when they move, but when the trucks stop at signals, the road is flooded with waste.