Two dead as pickup crashes into autorickshaw in Jhenaidah

Two people have died in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a pickup van in Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj Upazila.
Three others were injured in the accident that took place on the Jhenaidah-Jashore highway in Pirojpur on Monday, said Abdur Rahim Molla, chief of Kaliganj Police Station.
The dead were identified as Sharifa Khatun 30, a native of Satgacchi village, and autorickshaw driver Abul Kalam, 35, from Chhikdanga village.
The injured were rescued and taken to Jashore General Hospital. Police could not provide their identities immediately.
The autorickshaw was carrying passengers from Barobazar to Kaliganj around 8 pm when a pickup van slammed into the vehicle from the opposite direction, according to Abdur Rahim. Sharifa and Kalam died on the spot.
Police seized the pickup van, but the driver fled the scene, said Manzurul Alam, chief of Barobazar Highway Police Station.