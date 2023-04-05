After Bangabazar tragedy, fire service moves to survey ‘risky’ marketplaces

The Fire Service and Civil Defence is launching a drive to survey the marketplaces and shopping centres at risk from fire hazards in the capital. Dhaka’s Gausia market appears to be one of the at-risk buildings.

The fire service started the initiative a day after a massive blaze burnt down Bangabazar, the largest market for cheaper clothes in Dhaka, according to the agency’s Director General Brig Gen Md Main Uddin.

“At a glance, it seems several of Dhaka’s marketplaces, such as Gausia, are at risk. A survey will begin on Thursday. The results of the study will be released immediately afterwards,” he said on Wednesday.