October 14, 2026

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Chawkbazar fire extinguished after 37 hours

The Fire Service has sent a message on Wednesday morning saying the blaze was fully extinguished

Chawkbazar fire extinguished after 37 hours

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Oct 2026, 09:00 AM

Updated : 14 Oct 2026, 09:00 AM

The Fire Service and Civil Defence has finally extinguished the fire at Chawkbazar after 37 hours of effort.

In a message sent at 6:30am on Wednesday, it said that the blaze had been fully doused.

“The fire at Chawkbazar was completely extinguished at 6:30am, Oct 14,” the message said.

The Fire Service had said it received information about the fire around 5pm on Monday.

Ten units of firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control at 5am on Tuesday, but it took nearly another 25 hours to extinguish it completely.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Kazi Nazmuzzaman, an assistant director of the Fire Service, said: “There is no fire inside. But there is still some light smoke underneath the materials. If we stop spraying water, the heat from the smouldering materials could cause the fire to flare up again.”

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