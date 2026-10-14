October 14, 2026

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Six deaths confirmed in Florida from Hurricane Isaias, governor says

Hundreds of thousands of residents across four US states have lost power following the storm

Six deaths confirmed in Florida from Hurricane Isaias, governor says
A drone view shows a damaged apartments building in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Milton, Florida, US, Oct 11, 2026. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters

Published : 14 Oct 2026, 09:20 AM

Updated : 14 Oct 2026, 09:20 AM

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday six people had been confirmed dead in the state from Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall last week.

• "We have now had six storm-related fatalities," DeSantis told reporters

• The six deaths included two that had been previously confirmed. Those two deaths were in Escambia County in the state's far west. One person died when a tree fell on their home while the other died from carbon monoxide exposure caused by a generator operating inside their garage, officials said

Image
A drone view shows the fallen roof and strewn debris of a gas station in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Gulf Breeze, Florida, US, Oct 10, 2026. REUTERS/Marco Bello

• DeSantis said the four newly confirmed deaths included a car crash at an intersection where the traffic signal was not working and storm-related disruptions to the medical treatment of two people

• Hurricane Isaias made landfall early on Saturday and left hundreds of thousands of residents in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi without power

• Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said on Saturday that two people had died as a result of the storm in her state

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