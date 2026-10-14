Trump says US still sharing intel, even as Ukraine reports attacks with no warnings

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a meeting with Dinorah Figuera, president of the 2015-elected Venezuelan National Assembly, recognised by the US as the country's last democratically elected legislature, at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, Oct 9, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a meeting with Dinorah Figuera, president of the 2015-elected Venezuelan National Assembly, recognised by the US as the country's last democratically elected legislature, at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, Oct 9, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will depart on Saturday on a five-day trip to India and Uzbekistan, the State Department said, adding that he will discuss energy cooperation in India.

Rubio will travel to Samarkand in Uzbekistan and to Mumbai and Jamnagar in India, the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

In India, Rubio will meet government officials to "exchange views on regional and global dynamics, and discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation," the statement said.

Indian and American officials indicated earlier this month that long-running efforts to finalize a bilateral trade agreement have stalled again.

US-India ties have been rocky this past year over issues including President Donald Trump's repeated claim of brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire and a US military attack on a ship off Oman that killed three Indian seafarers.

New Delhi has also raised concerns over US legislation allowing Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian energy, part of Washington's efforts to pressure Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

India only briefly reduced purchases from Russia in early 2026 but they have since jumped, especially since the supply shock that followed the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The announcement of Rubio's visit also comes during ongoing protests in India over the removal of 130 million voters from electoral rolls. Washington has thus far not commented on the demonstrations.

In Uzbekistan, Rubio will participate in bilateral engagements with officials from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, and lead a delegation of over 200 business leaders, the State Department said.