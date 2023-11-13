    বাংলা

    Six victims of Bangladesh political violence lack funds for burn surgery

    Families say they are struggling to cope with medical expenses and neither the government or any organisation has offered support

    Published : 13 Nov 2023, 07:42 AM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2023, 07:42 AM

    Several burn victims of recent political violence have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka. Until Sunday, the hospital had treated six such patients.

    Doctors said their injuries are severe due to petrol bomb attacks and some of them require surgery. All of the victims are from the low income group. Their families say that they are struggling to cope with the medical expenses and neither the government or any other organisation has stood by them.

    On Oct 28, political tensions escalated around the anti-government rally organised by the BNP. Similar to 2013, criminals began to conduct arson and petrol bomb attacks on vehicles. According to the fire service, about 138 vehicles were set on fire from Oct 28 until Sunday evening.

    The six individuals undergoing treatment at the burn institute have been identified as 45-year-old rickshaw-puller Abdus Jabbar, 23-year-old garment worker Mahmud Hasan, 30-year-old transport worker Sobuj Mia, 20-year-old Biprajit Bhawali, 28-year-old labourer Shakhawat Hossen, and 25-year-old bus aide Robiul Islam.

    Dr Tarikul Islam, resident doctor at the institute, said, "So far, six individuals with burn injuries have been admitted at the hospital. They are all undergoing medical treatment. Due to injuries suffered from petrol bomb attacks, the wounds on their bodies are serious. Even though they have recovered from the shock, many of them need surgery and skin grafting. We are continuing with their treatment."

    The doctor mentioned that Jabbar suffered burns on 20 percent of his body, Hasan 11 percent, Sobuj 28 percent, Biprajit 7 percent, Shakhawat 10 percent, and Robiul 17 percent.

