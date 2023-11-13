Six victims of Bangladesh political violence lack funds for burn surgery

Several burn victims of recent political violence have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka. Until Sunday, the hospital had treated six such patients.

Doctors said their injuries are severe due to petrol bomb attacks and some of them require surgery. All of the victims are from the low income group. Their families say that they are struggling to cope with the medical expenses and neither the government or any other organisation has stood by them.

On Oct 28, political tensions escalated around the anti-government rally organised by the BNP. Similar to 2013, criminals began to conduct arson and petrol bomb attacks on vehicles. According to the fire service, about 138 vehicles were set on fire from Oct 28 until Sunday evening.