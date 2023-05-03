    বাংলা

    DNCC moves to sever utility lines at 8 risky marketplaces

    These marketplaces were declared 'abandoned' due to their weak infrastructure, but traders continue to conduct business there

    Published : 3 May 2023, 11:44 AM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 11:44 AM

    The Dhaka North City Corporation has sent letters to eight marketplaces in the area designated as 'risky' and 'abandoned', ordering them to disconnect power, gas and water lines before authorities move to dismantle them.

    “They’ve been asked to cut off the connections very soon,” said Selim Reza, chief executive officer of DNCC, on Wednesday.

    The DNCC has been attempting to tear down these marketplaces for a long time, but the traders would not leave and went to court over it, Reza said.

    “But the buildings are unsafe, at risk of fire and collapse,” he said.

    The city corporation, who are in charge of dismantling abandoned buildings, have already marked the structures with red cloth, Reza added.

    “We’ve appointed a magistrate to remove the traders. If they don’t want to move, the magistrate will make them do so. People’s lives are more important than their business.”

    Authorities will set up makeshift shelters in specific open spaces to let the traders continue their business, he added.

    DNCC identified 20 of the 43 marketplaces in the zones under it as risky. Among these, Gulshan North Kacha Bazar, Gulshan South Paka Market, the ground and first floor of Mohammadpur Kacha Bazar, Rayer Bazar, Kawran Bazar Market No. 1, No. 2, Karwan Bazar Kitchen Market, and the Karwan Bazar Raw Materials market were found to be ‘extremely fragile.’

    Due to these issues, the marketplaces were declared abandoned in April 2019, but traders have continued to use them.

    The DNCC is taking steps to dismantle such buildings following the devastating fires at Bangabazar and New Market before Eid, which brought about huge losses to businesses.

