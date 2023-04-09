    বাংলা

    Filling stations to remain open 24 hours for 13 days during Eid travel, says Quader

    CNG pumps will remain open 24 hours for five days prior to Eid-ul-Fitr and seven days after that

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 April 2023, 10:10 AM
    Updated : 9 April 2023, 10:10 AM

    CNG filling stations will remain open 24 hours for a total of 13 days before and after the Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure fuel supply for holidaymakers.

    “The filling stations will remain open 24 hours for five days prior to Eid-ul-Fitr and seven days after that. It’ll remain open 24 hours on the Eid day as well,” Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said in a preparatory meeting at the BRTA office on Sunday.

    The meeting discussed ways to ensure the safety and smooth journey of the Eid travellers. The minister expressed concerns over the bus fare hike by the owners ahead of Eid.

    “Charging the passengers an extra fare has not stopped. As the BRTA and police monitor the stations, the bus drivers and workers get the passengers on board moving away from the stations. And that’s when they charge the passengers an extra amount,” Quader said.

    He also gave instructions to the highway police and BRTA to enhance monitoring and allay the sufferings of Eid travellers.

    Quader asked the police to take necessary legal actions against the VIPs if they breach traffic rules.

    “Many defy the law. During the Eid holidays, many VIPs take the wrong side of the road the moment they see traffic congestion. Now, what will ordinary people do when the VIPs don’t follow the law?”

    “Why are the policemen indifferent to them? Why are the police scared of them?”

