Filling stations to remain open 24 hours for 13 days during Eid travel, says Quader

CNG filling stations will remain open 24 hours for a total of 13 days before and after the Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure fuel supply for holidaymakers.

“The filling stations will remain open 24 hours for five days prior to Eid-ul-Fitr and seven days after that. It’ll remain open 24 hours on the Eid day as well,” Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said in a preparatory meeting at the BRTA office on Sunday.

The meeting discussed ways to ensure the safety and smooth journey of the Eid travellers. The minister expressed concerns over the bus fare hike by the owners ahead of Eid.