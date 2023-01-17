Six dead after ambulance ploughs into a truck near Padma Bridge toll plaza

At least six people have died in Shariatpur after an ambulance lost control and ploughed into a truck near a Padma Bridge toll plaza.

The truck loaded with gas cylinders was heading to Dhaka. The ambulance, which was just behind the truck, was also going to Dhaka with patients and their relatives on board from Barishal.

The accident took place near the Padma Bridge toll plaza in Zajira at around 4 am on Tuesday, said ASP Mohammad Maruf Hasan of Faridpur Highway Police. Six ambulance passengers died on the spot.

The driver of the ambulance lost control while crossing a speed breaker.

One of the dead has been identified as 20-year-old Rabiul Islam, a resident of the Taltala neighbourhood in Dhaka’s Khilgaon. Police could not immediately identify the rest of the victims.