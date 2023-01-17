    বাংলা

    Six dead after ambulance ploughs into a truck near Padma Bridge toll plaza

    The ambulance, which was just behind the truck, was carrying patients and their relatives to Dhaka from Barishal

    Shariatpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Jan 2023, 04:17 AM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2023, 04:17 AM

    At least six people have died in Shariatpur after an ambulance lost control and ploughed into a truck near a Padma Bridge toll plaza.

    The truck loaded with gas cylinders was heading to Dhaka. The ambulance, which was just behind the truck, was also going to Dhaka with patients and their relatives on board from Barishal.

    The accident took place near the Padma Bridge toll plaza in Zajira at around 4 am on Tuesday, said ASP Mohammad Maruf Hasan of Faridpur Highway Police. Six ambulance passengers died on the spot.

    The driver of the ambulance lost control while crossing a speed breaker.

    One of the dead has been identified as 20-year-old Rabiul Islam, a resident of the Taltala neighbourhood in Dhaka’s Khilgaon. Police could not immediately identify the rest of the victims.

    RELATED STORIES
    Father suspects ‘militant’ Al-Amin’s body was removed from grave to conceal murder evidence
    ‘Militant’ Al-Amin’s body removed to hide murder: father
    Police located the grave in Bandarban after gleaning information from arrested suspects, but the remains were not there
    Two Awami League leaders among four dead from ‘alcohol poisoning’ in Kishoreganj
    4 die from ‘alcohol poisoning’ in Kishoreganj
    Another person is on life support in Dhaka
    No body found in ‘grave of Islamist militant killed in internal dispute’ in Bandarban
    No body found in ‘grave of Islamist militant’ in Bandarban
    Arrested suspects told police a fellow member of Jamatul Ansar was killed and buried in the hilly forest after an internal dispute
    Controversial Islamic orator pleads guilty, handed over 15-month jail term
    Mufti Ibrahim jailed for over 15 months after pleading guilty
    His current spell in jail was included in his prison sentence after he confessed to the charges

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher