    Hanif flyover off-limits to traffic after Bangabazar blaze

    The flyover was closed to traffic at 11 am as the fire continued to spread

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 April 2023, 07:08 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2023, 07:08 AM

    The authorities have cut off traffic to the Mayor Hanif Flyover due to a devastating blaze at the Bangabazar clothing market in Dhaka.

    The flyover was closed to traffic at 11 am after the fire spread further, a police officer on duty said.

    The traffic was halted per instructions from police higher-ups, said Sub-Inspector Mohammad Rashed, who was on duty at Chankharpool.

    The fire broke out around 6:10 am on Tuesday, engulfing one of the biggest markets for cheaper clothes. As many as 50 units of firefighters have been working for hours to control the blaze.

    The authorities suspended traffic on the roads through the area to help firefighting efforts, police sergeant Uzzal Saha said. 

    A combined military volunteer team has joined the Fire Service and Civil Defence staff in their efforts to tame the flames. The fire has spread to the markets adjacent to Bangabazar.

    A large number of people, including shop owners and workers, crowded the Hanif flyover and its neighbouring areas to see the fire. 

