    Five of a family injured as BRT crane falls on homes, shops in Gazipur

    The government banned the Chinese contractor of the project after the deadly girder collapse in Uttara eight months ago

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 April 2023, 05:44 PM
    Updated : 15 April 2023, 05:44 PM

    Five members of a family have been injured in the collapse of a crane of the Bus Rapid Transit project at Tongi in Gazipur, eight months after a similar accident in the project in Dhaka’s Uttara.

    The crane fell on shops and homes of a slum, injuring the residents, in the Station Road area around 5 pm on Saturday, blocking traffic on the highway to Mymensingh.

    The injured were rushed to a hospital, said Md Alamgir Hossain, a deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police’s traffic department.

    He said the crane was being used to move concrete girders and steel structures.

    The authorities were trying to normalise traffic after removing the crane from the highway, said Mohirul Islam, an official associated with the project.

    He could not provide details, saying he was away from the scene. “But the crane was not supposed to be there today.”

    On Aug 15, 2022, a girder lifted by a crane under the government project on Uttara’s Jashim Uddin Road came crashing down on a passing car, crushing five members of a family inside.

    The government later said China Gezhouba Group Corporation, which was working on the project, would not be hired for any more work in Bangladesh.

    The contractors would complete the remaining 20 percent of the work before the door closed on the company, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said in October last year.

    After the girder collapse, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said the project authorities would not be allowed to work unless they ensure safety.

