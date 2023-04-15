Five of a family injured as BRT crane falls on homes, shops in Gazipur

Five members of a family have been injured in the collapse of a crane of the Bus Rapid Transit project at Tongi in Gazipur, eight months after a similar accident in the project in Dhaka’s Uttara.

The crane fell on shops and homes of a slum, injuring the residents, in the Station Road area around 5 pm on Saturday, blocking traffic on the highway to Mymensingh.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, said Md Alamgir Hossain, a deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police’s traffic department.

He said the crane was being used to move concrete girders and steel structures.