Bangladesh suspends online registration of births and deaths due to system upgrade

Bangladesh has stopped personal registration of births and deaths online as work is underway to upgrade the server system of the government website. The issue will persist for a few days, authorities say.

When trying to apply, the website now asks for a username and password.

“The public is currently restricted from using it,” said Registrar General of Birth and Death Registration Md Rashedul Hassan on Wednesday. “But authorised users and password-holders can use it. Repair work is underway on the system.”