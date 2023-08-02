    বাংলা

    Bangladesh suspends online registration of births and deaths due to system upgrade

    The personal data of millions of citizens had recently been leaked through the government website

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 August 2023, 10:54 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2023, 10:54 AM

    Bangladesh has stopped personal registration of births and deaths online as work is underway to upgrade the server system of the government website. The issue will persist for a few days, authorities say.

    When trying to apply, the website now asks for a username and password.

    “The public is currently restricted from using it,” said Registrar General of Birth and Death Registration Md Rashedul Hassan on Wednesday. “But authorised users and password-holders can use it. Repair work is underway on the system.”

    Asked when repairs would be complete and people would be able to register again, he said, “I can’t say. We can reopen it as quickly as the work is finished. There are over 700 IPs here. About half of them have been fixed, but they have not been checked. Once that’s done, we will know.”

    The birth and death registration office issued a notice on Monday, saying that some public links would be closed due to ongoing repairs to the system.

    Currently, registrations can only be done by approved user IDs.

    The situation will persist until the system upgrades are made and security is ensured, according to the notice.

    On Tuesday, the registrar general’s office said that its servers were still open though public registration was closed.

    RELATED STORIES
    Matarbari Power Station to join the national grid in December
    Matarbari to start power generation in December
    600 MW will be added by the first unit. The second, with a similar capacity, will be added next July
    Alamy via Reuters Connect
    Mental illness in fathers may increase the risk of preterm birth
    Preterm birth refers to delivery before 37 weeks of pregnancy, and is associated with a greater risk of negative health outcomes for the child
    Fresh leaked data exposes Bangladesh officials’ indifference to cybersecurity
    Fresh leaked data exposes negligence of govt staff
    bdnews24.com finds a file with hundreds of IDs and passwords for the government’s Personnel Management Information System available online
    Birth registration website blamed for data leak, registrar general denies
    Data leak: birth registration site blamed, registrar general denies
    The registrar general denies the allegation after the state minister blamed the site

    Opinion

    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding