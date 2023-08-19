New flood-damaged Cox’s Bazar railway to get more culverts

Authorities are considering constructing more culverts under the section of the new Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar rail tracks that have been damaged by devastating floods.
Railways Secretary Humayun Kabir spoke to reporters and locals during a visit to the site on Friday amid intense criticisms that a lack of culverts blocked the flow of water, worsening the floods.
“We are thinking about building some more culverts here for now. We may experience similar flooding next year, or 20 years later. That’s unpredictable,” he said.
In his words, the government wants to ensure that locals do not suffer because of a project.
He defended the planning of the project, saying the feasibility study had factored in issues like river flow, high tide and biodiversity.
According to him, 173 culverts were built under the project despite a plan to construct 145 because the additional culverts appeared necessary during the work.
The secretary said the repair work and construction of the new culverts would not delay the opening of the project, which is expected by the end of October.
He also claimed the damage caused by the floods will not increase the cost of the project.
Abdul Karim Bhuiyan, managing director of Tama Constructions which is building the tracks, said the floods damaged a 500-metre stretch of the railway lines.
“It didn’t appear to be heavy damage. The track ballasts have moved away at some places. We’ll repair those parts. It won’t take time. The project's tenure does not need to be extended for this.”
Currently, railway tracks exist up to Chattogram’s Dohazari.
The Tk 180.34 billion project to build 101-kilometre single-line dual-gauge railway track from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu is under construction.
It will ensure rail connectivity of Cox’s Bazar, the key tourist city, with the rest of the country.