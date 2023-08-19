New flood-damaged Cox’s Bazar railway to get more culverts

Authorities are considering constructing more culverts under the section of the new Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar rail tracks that have been damaged by devastating floods.

Railways Secretary Humayun Kabir spoke to reporters and locals during a visit to the site on Friday amid intense criticisms that a lack of culverts blocked the flow of water, worsening the floods.

“We are thinking about building some more culverts here for now. We may experience similar flooding next year, or 20 years later. That’s unpredictable,” he said.

In his words, the government wants to ensure that locals do not suffer because of a project.