Clash between AL factions halts traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram highway for 3 hours

Awami League leaders and locals said a ruling party faction was set to rally on Tuesday to protest against alleged threats to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the 'anarchy' of Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliates.



The programme was announced a week ago by Mizanur Rahman, the former mayor of Chauddagram Municipality, M Tamiz Uddin Bhuiyan Selim, a member of the Awami League's sub-committee on labour and manpower, and Shahjalal Mazumdar, convener of the upazila's Jubo League unit, among others.



However, loyalists of Md Mazibul Haque, a local parliamentarian and former railways minister, also announced a rally on the same day, sparking the clash.