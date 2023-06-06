Clash between AL factions halts traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram highway for 3 hours

Traffic on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway has resumed after a three-hour disruption caused by a clash between two factions of the Awami League in Chauddagram, a sub-district in Cumilla.
The situation began to normalise around 1 pm on Tuesday, said SM Lokman Hossain, chief of Chauddagram Mia Bazar Highway Police Station.
The clashes caused long tailbacks on both sides of the highway, according to the authorities.
“The district police began to work on the issue and the highway police were also alerted,” said Hossain.
Traffic is now moving at a slow pace due to hold-ups in pockets of the highway.
Earlier on Tuesday morning, many places, including the Chauddagram Bazar area, were crawling with leaders and activists of the opposing ruling party factions, armed with sticks and sharp weapons.
Around 10:30 am, they descended on the highway outside the Upazila Health Complex, disrupting traffic in the area. A series of chases and counter-chases, punctuated by explosions of improvised explosives, ensued.
Several vehicles, including two motorcycles, were also torched near the Chauddagram BISIC Gate, according to police.
Awami League leaders and locals said a ruling party faction was set to rally on Tuesday to protest against alleged threats to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the 'anarchy' of Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliates.
The programme was announced a week ago by Mizanur Rahman, the former mayor of Chauddagram Municipality, M Tamiz Uddin Bhuiyan Selim, a member of the Awami League's sub-committee on labour and manpower, and Shahjalal Mazumdar, convener of the upazila's Jubo League unit, among others.
However, loyalists of Md Mazibul Haque, a local parliamentarian and former railways minister, also announced a rally on the same day, sparking the clash.