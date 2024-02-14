Bangladesh’s northern districts to go without gas for three days

The Pashchimanchal Gas Company Limited, or PGCL, will suspend gas supply to four districts in northern Bangladesh for a total of 60 hours.
The supply will be closed from 8 pm on Thursday for pipeline repairs, the company said in a statement.
It apologised for the inconvenience.
According to the company notice, the tie-in/hook-up activities will be completed between 8 pm on Feb 15 and 8 am on Feb 18 for the replacement of a 30-inch diameter gas transmission pipeline in the Hatikumrul area of Sirajganj.
The work will be completed in the shortest possible time, it said.
“During this maintenance, gas supply to all categories of customers in the area under PGL will be halted temporarily.”
PGCL supplies gas to the Rajshahi City Corporation, Sirajganj Sadar, Ullapara, Shahjadpur Upazila, Pabna Sadar, Bera, Santhia, Ishwardi Upazila, Bogura Sadar, and Shahjahanpur Upazila.
The company has a total of 129,411 connections, including 10 power plants, 53 captive power plants, 31 CNG filling stations, 133 industrial connections, 332 commercial connections, and 128,852 residential connections.
PGCL supplies gas through 681 km of pipeline. The pipes supply nearly 120 million cubic feet of gas against a daily demand of about 300 million cubic feet.