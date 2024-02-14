Bangladesh’s northern districts to go without gas for three days

The Pashchimanchal Gas Company Limited, or PGCL, will suspend gas supply to four districts in northern Bangladesh for a total of 60 hours.

The supply will be closed from 8 pm on Thursday for pipeline repairs, the company said in a statement.

It apologised for the inconvenience.

According to the company notice, the tie-in/hook-up activities will be completed between 8 pm on Feb 15 and 8 am on Feb 18 for the replacement of a 30-inch diameter gas transmission pipeline in the Hatikumrul area of Sirajganj.

The work will be completed in the shortest possible time, it said.