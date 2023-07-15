EU delegation holds talks with BNP over Bangladesh polls

The six-member exploratory mission is visiting Bangladesh to check the feasibility of sending observers for the next national election slated to be held either at the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

The EU delegation is scheduled to meet with the ruling Awami League at the Sheraton Hotel in Banani later in the day.

It will also sit down with the Jatiya Party, the main opposition party in the parliament, and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The EU representatives began their Dhaka trip on Jul 8, and will be in the country until Jul 23.

Earlier, the panel sat down with the Election Commission and held a meeting with Information Minister Hasan Mahmud.