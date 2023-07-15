    বাংলা

    EU delegation holds talks with BNP over Bangladesh polls

    The EU's Election Exploratory Mission will also meet with members of the ruling Awami League in Banani on Saturday

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 July 2023, 05:18 AM
    Updated : 15 July 2023, 05:18 AM

    The visiting Election Exploratory Mission of the European Union has held talks with the BNP over the upcoming general election in Bangladesh.

    The meeting began at 9 am on Saturday at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

    Riccardo Shelleri led the EU panel at the meeting, while the BNP delegation was headed by the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

    The six-member exploratory mission is visiting Bangladesh to check the feasibility of sending observers for the next national election slated to be held either at the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

    The EU delegation is scheduled to meet with the ruling Awami League at the Sheraton Hotel in Banani later in the day.

    It will also sit down with the Jatiya Party, the main opposition party in the parliament, and Jamaat-e-Islami.

    The EU representatives began their Dhaka trip on Jul 8, and will be in the country until Jul 23.

    Earlier, the panel sat down with the Election Commission and held a meeting with Information Minister Hasan Mahmud.

    RELATED STORIES
    Awami League-BNP political storm brewing over Bangladesh again. How will it clear?
    AL-BNP storm brewing over Bangladesh again
    With no end to the deep political division in sight, analysts say the two parties must make compromises for a consensus to avert a full-blown violent confrontation
    EU delegation holds talks with Election Commission over Bangladesh polls
    EU delegation meets EC
    The Election Exploratory Mission also met with the Bangladesh Election Monitoring Forum in a bid to assess the prospects of a fair and free election
    EU seeks to observe Chattogram Hill Tracts before election as BNP prepares for ‘final push’
    EU wants to observe CHT before election
    A EU delegation’s visit coincides with the BNP’s preparations for a final phase of its anti-government movement
    UN officials laud Bangladesh's peacekeeping efforts in meeting with Hasina
    UN officials praise Bangladesh peacekeepers’ contribution
    UN undersecretaries Jean-Pierre Lacroix and Catherine Pollard met Prime Minister Hasina on Sunday

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan