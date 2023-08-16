    বাংলা

    Man's hanging body recovered from Dhaka park

    The body was hanging from a tree in the capital's Panthakunja Park

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 August 2023, 07:59 AM
    Updated : 16 August 2023, 07:59 AM

    Police have retrieved the body of a man hanging from a tree at Dhaka's Panthakunja Park.

    The man, believed to be approximately 25 years old, could not be identified immediately.

    A police patrol unit discovered the body around 3 am on Wednesday, according to Inspector Golam Mostafa of Shahbagh Police Station.

    The body was hanging from a tree, with a lungi tied around the neck, he said.

    Police took the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors confirmed the man's death. Authorities are working to establish the man's identity.

    The body was later sent to the hospital's morgue for an autopsy, Mostafa said.

