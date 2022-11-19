    বাংলা

    Three friends killed in Khilgaon road accident

    The trio were returning home to Mugda on a motorcycle when a truck ploughed into the two-wheeler on the Khilgaon flyover

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 19 Nov 2022, 05:41 AM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2022, 05:41 AM

    Three people have died when a truck reportedly collided with their motorcycle in Dhaka's Khilgaon.

    The victims were identified as Mehdi Hasan, 35, Joj Miah, 28, and Al Amin, 35, who were all friends. One of them was a businessman while the others were jobholders, according to the police.

    The incident took place on the Khilgaon flyover in the wee hours of Saturday, said Farukul Alam, chief of Khilgaon Police Station.

    The trio, all residents of Mugda's Uttarpara, were returning home on a motorcycle when a truck ploughed into the two-wheeler, flinging them onto the road where they lay for quite some time, according to Alam.

    Police later took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where they were declared dead by doctors.

    The bodies are in the DMCH morgue for autopsy, said Alam.

