Autorickshaw driver dies in train accident in Tongi

An autorickshaw driver has died after he was pinned down by a dump truck hit by a train in Gazipur’s Tongi.

The accident occurred at 11 pm on Sunday at the Madhumita Rain Crossing on the Dhaka-Mymensingh railroad, according to the police.

Autorickshaw driver Nabin, 18, hailed from Dhola village in Netrokona. Another person injured in the accident was admitted to the hospital.

A garbage truck and a sand-bearing truck of the Dhaka City Corporation were parked near the rail tracks, said Chhoton Sharma, chief of Tongi Railway Police Outpost. The Kurigram Express, coming from Dhaka, passed the rail crossing around 11 pm and hit the garbage truck.