Autorickshaw driver dies in train accident in Tongi

An autorickshaw driver has died after he was pinned down by a dump truck hit by a train in Gazipur’s Tongi.
The accident occurred at 11 pm on Sunday at the Madhumita Rain Crossing on the Dhaka-Mymensingh railroad, according to the police.
Autorickshaw driver Nabin, 18, hailed from Dhola village in Netrokona. Another person injured in the accident was admitted to the hospital.
A garbage truck and a sand-bearing truck of the Dhaka City Corporation were parked near the rail tracks, said Chhoton Sharma, chief of Tongi Railway Police Outpost. The Kurigram Express, coming from Dhaka, passed the rail crossing around 11 pm and hit the garbage truck.
Both trucks were severely damaged and the garbage truck crashed into an autorickshaw. Two people, including the autorickshaw driver, were seriously injured. They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared Nabin dead.
Train operations were halted on the upline to Dhaka for two hours until 12:45 am due to the accident, Sharma said. They resumed after the truck was removed.