    ‘Let peace prevail’: Padma Bridge to remain off-limits to motorcycles, says Obaidul Quader

    The government banned motorcycles on Padma Bridge after two people died in motorcycle accidents last year

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 March 2023, 09:25 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2023, 09:25 AM

    The initial excitement and enthusiasm of people over the Padma Bridge has ebbed eight months since its inauguration, but the government has no immediate plans to allow motorcyclists to use the bridge.

    “No motorcycles will be allowed on Padma Bridge for now. Let peace prevail,” the road transport and bridges minister told reporters in Dhaka on Monday.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Bangladesh’s longest bridge in June 2022. Motorcyclists thronged the bridge on the first day, creating traffic chaos on the approach roads.

    At least two bikers died in accidents on the bridge on the same day, prompting the government to ban motorbikes from the bridge on Jun 27.

    In September, reporters asked Quader when the government would lift the ban. “Everyone should accept the reality [that motorcycles won’t be allowed so soon],” he had said.

