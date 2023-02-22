3 die as bus rams autorickshaw in Chandpur

At least three passengers of an autorickshaw have died after it collided with a bus in Chandpur's Sadar Upazila.

Another passenger was injured in the accident, which occurred around 7:30 am at Ghosherhat on the Chandpur-Cumilla highway, said Muhammad Abdur Rashid, chief of Chandpur Model Police Station.

The dead were identified as Habib Bepari, 24, a resident of Dholaitoli village in Matlab Upazila, Mahabub Prodhaniya, 50, from Borodiya Arong Bazar, and Nesar Howladar, 40, from Gobindiya village.

Md Zahid Hossain, 22, was injured in the accident.