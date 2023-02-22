3 die as bus rams autorickshaw in Chandpur

At least three passengers of an autorickshaw have died after it collided with a bus in Chandpur's Sadar Upazila.
Another passenger was injured in the accident, which occurred around 7:30 am at Ghosherhat on the Chandpur-Cumilla highway, said Muhammad Abdur Rashid, chief of Chandpur Model Police Station.
The dead were identified as Habib Bepari, 24, a resident of Dholaitoli village in Matlab Upazila, Mahabub Prodhaniya, 50, from Borodiya Arong Bazar, and Nesar Howladar, 40, from Gobindiya village.
Md Zahid Hossain, 22, was injured in the accident.
The Bogdad Paribahan bus was travelling to Cumilla from Chandpur. The accident occurred when it reached Ghosherhat, the police officer said.
The autorickshaw turned over and suffered heavy damage, killing three passengers on the spot.
The injured passenger was rescued and admitted to Chandpur Sadar Hospital.
Both drivers fled the spot, leaving the vehicles at the scene. Police are sending the bodies to the Chandpur Government General Hospital morgue for autopsy.