Keep kitchen door and windows open for 15 minutes before igniting stove: Titas

Titas has urged customers to use stoves without fear but advised them to keep the kitchen door and windows open for at least 15 minutes before igniting a fire for cooking.
The state gas transmission and distribution company said the customers can call their helpline at 16496 for assistance, according to a notice posted on the Facebook page of the power, energy and mineral resources on Wednesday.
The company regularly issues safety notices to promote public awareness, Titas Gas Managing Director Md Harunur Rashid Molla told bdnews24.com.
According to him, the safety measure reduces the risk of accidents, as many are expected to ignite their stoves upon returning home after the Eid holiday.
The power, energy and mineral resources ministry, in a statement on Tuesday, said people in Rampura, Badda, Banasree, Bailey Road and many other areas complained about the smell of gas from leaks on Monday night.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence said on Monday night it received a series of calls from different areas of the capital over gas leaks.
The ministry said gas overflowed from pipelines due to high pressure with factories closed on the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.
“The pressure of gas in the pipelines is normal now, and supply is under control. People are advised to use gas stoves without any fear.”
In many neighbourhoods, announcements were also made through mosque loudspeakers about gas leaks, advising people to turn off their stoves.
People reported gas leaks on social media as well.
Selim Mia, a director of Titas, said the high pressure was the impact of the reopening of a closed line from Narsingdi to Demra.