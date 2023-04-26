Keep kitchen door and windows open for 15 minutes before igniting stove: Titas

Titas has urged customers to use stoves without fear but advised them to keep the kitchen door and windows open for at least 15 minutes before igniting a fire for cooking.

The state gas transmission and distribution company said the customers can call their helpline at 16496 for assistance, according to a notice posted on the Facebook page of the power, energy and mineral resources on Wednesday.

The company regularly issues safety notices to promote public awareness, Titas Gas Managing Director Md Harunur Rashid Molla told bdnews24.com.

According to him, the safety measure reduces the risk of accidents, as many are expected to ignite their stoves upon returning home after the Eid holiday.