Songwriter dies after covered van slams into his motorcycle in Narsingdi

A songwriter died on the way to his hometown when a covered van crashed into the motorcycle he was travelling on in Narsingdi.

The accident occurred in Shibpur Upazila’s Marjal area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway around 10 am on Monday, said Bhairab Highway Police Station chief Mozammel Haque.

Omar Faruk Bishal, 35, the son of Nurul Islam from Belabo Upazila in Narsingdi, was a former sub-editor of Jaijaidin, a Dhaka-based newspaper. He also worked for several other news outlets while writing songs at the same time.