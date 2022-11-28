Prime Minister Hasina receives summary of SSC, equivalent exam results

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the results of the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations.
Hasina was handed the overall summary and statistics for the 2022 exams by Education Minister Dipu Moni at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.
Afterwards, the chairmen of the different education boards presented the premier with a more detailed breakdown of the results for their respective divisions.
Nearly two million students are awaiting the results of the public examinations.
Students finally sat for the exams on Sept 15 after they were delayed by seven months due to the pandemic and floods. The Dinajpur board then rescheduled the tests for four subjects as the question papers were leaked. The situation led to doubts over the publishing of results within the stipulated time, but the concerned parties have managed to clear it.
The results can be collected from educational institutions, the websites of education boards, and via SMS after 12 pm on Monday.
Education Minister Dipu Moni will brief the media about the details of the results from the auditorium of the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka at 1 pm.
This year, about 1.6 million students gave the exams under the nine general education boards, while 268,495 students sat for the Dakhil exams under the Madrasa Board and 153,662 sat for the vocational exams under the Technical Education Board.
Of the general education board, 508,236 students are in the science section, 790,091 are in humanities and 301,384 are in business studies.
This year, 367 students gave their exams at eight centres outside Bangladesh.
The number of examinees has dropped by 221,386 since 2021. Last year’s exams were delayed by eight months to November due to the pandemic.
Approximately 2.2 million students from 29,060 institutions sat for the exams in 2021.
A record 93.58 percent of students passed the exams conducted under an abbreviated syllabus.
Of the examinees, 183,340 scored a grade point average of 5.
Due to the interruptions to schooling, an abbreviated syllabus was again set for the exams this year.