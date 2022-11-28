Prime Minister Hasina receives summary of SSC, equivalent exam results

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the results of the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations.

Hasina was handed the overall summary and statistics for the 2022 exams by Education Minister Dipu Moni at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

Afterwards, the chairmen of the different education boards presented the premier with a more detailed breakdown of the results for their respective divisions.

Nearly two million students are awaiting the results of the public examinations.