At least 4 dead in Tangail pick up-autorickshaw collision

At least four people have been killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a pick up and an autorickshaw in Tangail’s Mirzapur Upazila.
The accident occurred in the Tlepara area on Gorai-Sakhipur road on Sunday afternoon, said Rezaul Karim, chief of Mirzapur Police Station.
The dead victims are Md Lufor Rahman, 40, Rahima Begum, 45, Akash Mia, 30, and Nazmul, 35, who was identified with a single name.
All of them were autorickshaw passengers.
Citing locals, police said three of them died on the spot and other on the way to hospital.
Rezaul said they impounded the pick up and the process to take legal steps was under way.