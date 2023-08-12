‘Missing’ doctor's wife arrested in Kulaura militant den

Hafsa, hailing from Chandpur village in Natore Sadar, along with her husband Sohel Tanzim Rana, had been missing since Jul 26, according to her elder brother Omar Faruq.

Tanzim, who had operated under the alias Salman, was also in the hideout but managed to escape, a police officer from DMP's counter-terrorism unit said.

Law enforcers arrested 10 members of the new militant organisation ‘Imam Mahmuder Kafela’, including its chief, said Md Asaduzzaman, the CTTC chief.

The detainees were four men and six women. There were three children at the scene as well. They have been taken into safe custody.

There was no information from the family about Tanzim and his wife joining the militant group.