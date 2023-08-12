    বাংলা

    ‘Missing’ doctor's wife arrested in Kulaura militant den

    The Sirajganj doctor and his wife were reported missing by their family on Jul 26

    Published : 12 August 2023, 05:43 PM
    The wife of a doctor from Sirajganj has been arrested along with other women at a suspected militant den in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura Upazila.

    Maisha Islam Hafsa, 20, was among the 10 people arrested on Saturday, a police officer in Sirajganj said, citing the counter-terrorism and transnational crime unit.

    Hafsa, hailing from Chandpur village in Natore Sadar, along with her husband Sohel Tanzim Rana, had been missing since Jul 26, according to her elder brother Omar Faruq.

    Tanzim, who had operated under the alias Salman, was also in the hideout but managed to escape, a police officer from DMP's counter-terrorism unit said.

    Law enforcers arrested 10 members of the new militant organisation ‘Imam Mahmuder Kafela’, including its chief, said Md Asaduzzaman, the CTTC chief.

    The detainees were four men and six women. There were three children at the scene as well. They have been taken into safe custody.

    There was no information from the family about Tanzim and his wife joining the militant group.

    Tanzim worked in the intensive care unit at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College and Hospital in Enayetpur, Sirajganj. The 27-year-old doctor and his wife lived in a rented house near his workplace.

    Tanzim's father Md Helaluddin filed a general diary with the police, saying the couple have been missing since Jul 26.

    Enayetpur Police Station ASI Abdul Alim, the investigation officer of the GD, said CCTV footage showed Tanzim leaving the area with his wife in an auto-rickshaw on Jul 26.

