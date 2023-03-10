Sheema Oxygen to pay blast victims' families Tk 1m each

Sheema Oxygen Limited will pay Tk 1 million each in compensation to the families of those who were killed by an explosion at a factory in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.

The company agreed to increase the amount of compensation to the injured and the families of the dead following a meeting with the district administration on Thursday.

The panel probing the incident, however, has sought a two-day extension of the deadline to submit its report.

On Wednesday, Sheema Oxygen said it would pay Tk 200,000 to each family in line with the labour law. The company had already deposited the amount to the Labour Court on Tuesday.