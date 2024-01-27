Tk 900,000 stolen from chest at Bogura bank

The sub-branch was on the left side of the ground floor of a two-storey building, OC Waliullah said. The right side housed an office for the NGO SKS and the home of the landlord.

Three families live on the second floor. On Saturday morning, the landlord noticed the doors of the bank were open and called 999. Police reached the spot after receiving the report.

Initially it is believed that the criminals broke in using a ladder that went to the roof, the OC said. They then entered the bank, broke into the chest, and stole the money.

“The bank’s sub-branch had no security guard,” he said. “There wasn’t even a CC camera. We are trying to collect the footage from what cameras there were.”

Multiple police teams are working on catching the culprits, Waliullah said.