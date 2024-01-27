    বাংলা

    Tk 900,000 stolen from chest at Bogura bank

    “The bank’s sub-branch had no security guard. There wasn’t even a CC camera,” the local police chief said

    Bogura Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Jan 2024, 08:51 AM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2024, 08:51 AM

    Criminals have stolen Tk 900,000 after breaking open a chest at a sub-branch of a private bank in Bogura.

    The incident occurred at the NRBC Bank sub-branch in the Pallimangal Hat area of the Sadar Upazila at some point on Friday night, according to Saihan Waliullah, chief of the local police station.

    “I left Tk 900,000 locked in the bank chest after banking hours ended on Thursday,” said Rashedul Islam, the manager of the sub-branch. “Later I learnt that criminals broke the chest open and stole the money.”

    The sub-branch was on the left side of the ground floor of a two-storey building, OC Waliullah said. The right side housed an office for the NGO SKS and the home of the landlord.

    Three families live on the second floor. On Saturday morning, the landlord noticed the doors of the bank were open and called 999. Police reached the spot after receiving the report.

    Initially it is believed that the criminals broke in using a ladder that went to the roof, the OC said. They then entered the bank, broke into the chest, and stole the money.

    “The bank’s sub-branch had no security guard,” he said. “There wasn’t even a CC camera. We are trying to collect the footage from what cameras there were.”

    Multiple police teams are working on catching the culprits, Waliullah said.

