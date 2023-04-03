EC will use paper ballots for the upcoming general election, no e-voting

The Election Commission has decided to only use paper ballots for all 300 parliamentary seats up for grabs in the upcoming general election.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at its headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Monday.

Election commissioners Ahsan Habib Khan, Rashida Sultana, Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman were also present at the meeting, Md Jahangir Alam, the EC secretary, said.

The EC held its 17th meeting on Monday and the use of electronic voting machines for the next general election was on the agenda.