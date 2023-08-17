Man sentenced to death for setting wife on fire in Jamalpur

A man has been sentenced to death for the murder of his wife by burning in Jamalpur.

Jamalpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Rafiqul Islam delivered the verdict in the presence of the convict on Thursday, state counsel Md Akram Hossain said.

The convict, 45-year-old Shovan Ahmed alias Premanada Khatriya, is a native of Mymensigh’s Sadar Upazila.