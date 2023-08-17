Man sentenced to death for setting wife on fire in Jamalpur

A man has been sentenced to death for the murder of his wife by burning in Jamalpur.
Jamalpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Rafiqul Islam delivered the verdict in the presence of the convict on Thursday, state counsel Md Akram Hossain said.
The convict, 45-year-old Shovan Ahmed alias Premanada Khatriya, is a native of Mymensigh’s Sadar Upazila.
“Shovan wed Yeasmin Akter after converting to Islam following his affair with the victim. He doused her with petrol and threw her onto a burning stove following a domestic feud in 2020,” Akram said, citing the case dossier.
“Yeasmin suffered burn injuries to her entire body. She died while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka weeks after the incident.”
Hajera Begum, the victim’s elder sister, filed a case at Dewanganj Police Station over the incident. The investigation officer pressed murder charges against the sole accused in the case afterwards.
The court also fined Shovan Tk 100,000, state lawyer Akram added.