    Intercity train leaves Dhaka after 2-hour delay due to derailment

    A carriage of the Panchagarh-bound Ekota Express derailed shortly after leaving Kamalapur, halting operations for more than two hours

    Published : 26 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM
    The intercity Ekota Express faced a delay of more than two hours before departing from Dhaka after one of its carriages went off the track.

    The Panchagarh-bound train derailed shortly after leaving from platform No. 2 of Kamalapur station around 10:10 am on Tuesday.

    Railway workers managed to get the wheels of the coach back on the track around 12:30 pm, and the train soon set off for its destination, according to Masud Sarwar, Kamalapur station manager.

    The railway line remained closed until 1:15 pm due to the derailment, causing passengers to endure a lengthy wait.

    The incident comes at a time when concerns over the safety of railway users has come to the fore following a spate of derailments and arson attacks on trains.

    On Monday, five carriages of a freight train derailed at Abdullahpur in Dhaka's Uttara. In a separate incident, four people died after a train collided with a truck at a level crossing in Mymensingh's Shambhuganj.

