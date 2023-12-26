Intercity train leaves Dhaka after 2-hour delay due to derailment

The intercity Ekota Express faced a delay of more than two hours before departing from Dhaka after one of its carriages went off the track.

The Panchagarh-bound train derailed shortly after leaving from platform No. 2 of Kamalapur station around 10:10 am on Tuesday.

Railway workers managed to get the wheels of the coach back on the track around 12:30 pm, and the train soon set off for its destination, according to Masud Sarwar, Kamalapur station manager.