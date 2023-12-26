Intercity train leaves Dhaka after 2-hour delay due to derailment

The intercity Ekota Express faced a delay of more than two hours before departing from Dhaka after one of its carriages went off the track.
The Panchagarh-bound train derailed shortly after leaving from platform No. 2 of Kamalapur station around 10:10 am on Tuesday.
Railway workers managed to get the wheels of the coach back on the track around 12:30 pm, and the train soon set off for its destination, according to Masud Sarwar, Kamalapur station manager.
The railway line remained closed until 1:15 pm due to the derailment, causing passengers to endure a lengthy wait.
The incident comes at a time when concerns over the safety of railway users has come to the fore following a spate of derailments and arson attacks on trains.
On Monday, five carriages of a freight train derailed at Abdullahpur in Dhaka's Uttara. In a separate incident, four people died after a train collided with a truck at a level crossing in Mymensingh's Shambhuganj.