Police arrest Chattogram Jamaat-e-Islami leader Helali

The Detective Branch of police have arrested Chattogram Jamaat-e-Islami Organising Secretary Shamsuzzaman Helali.

He was arrested at his home at the Arakan Housing Society in Badurtala on Monday.

Helali is named in 39 cases over attacks on police and sabotage filed with different police stations in the port city, DB said.

Helali led the attack on police and the vandalism of vehicles at Doublemooring when Jamaat-e-Islami brought out a procession on Jul 28, the DB said in a statement.