Police arrest Chattogram Jamaat-e-Islami leader Helali

The Detective Branch of police have arrested Chattogram Jamaat-e-Islami Organising Secretary Shamsuzzaman Helali.
He was arrested at his home at the Arakan Housing Society in Badurtala on Monday.
Helali is named in 39 cases over attacks on police and sabotage filed with different police stations in the port city, DB said.
Helali led the attack on police and the vandalism of vehicles at Doublemooring when Jamaat-e-Islami brought out a procession on Jul 28, the DB said in a statement.
A former councillor of Ward No. 8, Helali led most of the processions brought out by the Jamaat-e-Islami. He was named in a case over vandalism and detonating cocktail bombs on Aug 23 in the port area.
On Jul 28, leaders and activists of the Jamaat-e-Islami brought out a procession at Agrabad, demanding the restoration of the caretaker government system and the release of party leaders including Shafiqur Rahman.
As the procession reached Choumuhoni, the Jamaat activists attacked the police. Chattogram Assistant Police Commissioner Mukur Chakma was injured in the incident.