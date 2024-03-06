Police raid 1,132 Dhaka restaurants in 3 days, 872 arrested

Police have raided 1,132 restaurants in Dhaka over the last three days in the wake of the deaths of 46 people in a blaze that ripped through a building housing several restaurants eateries on Bailey Road last month.

During these operations, they arrested 872 people and registered 20 cases. People were prosecuted on 887 instances as part of the campaign crackdown, Dhaka Metropolitan Police announced in a statement on Wednesday.

It said they are conducting raids on hotels, restaurants, risky shops selling gas cylinders, and chemical warehouses in the capital.