Fire doused at Eastern Bank branch in Chattogram

First responders have put out a fire that erupted at a branch of Eastern Bank in Chattogram's Halishahar.
The fire broke out on the second floor of the six-storey building housing the bank at Boropool around 12:15 pm on Friday.
Seven vehicles of two separate firefighting units were dispatched to the scene after the incident was reported, according to the fire service.
The fire did not spread to new areas as emergency workers tamed the flames after almost two hours around 2 pm, said Abdullah Harun Pasa, deputy assistant director of Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defense.
“The fire burnt various furniture inside the bank, but the vault was not affected. No casualties were reported in the incident.”
The authorities could not determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage immediately.