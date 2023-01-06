    বাংলা

    Fire doused at Eastern Bank branch in Chattogram

    Emergency workers put out the flames after a two-hour effort in the Halishahar area

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Jan 2023, 08:06 AM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2023, 08:06 AM

    First responders have put out a fire that erupted at a branch of Eastern Bank in Chattogram's Halishahar.

    The fire broke out on the second floor of the six-storey building housing the bank at Boropool around 12:15 pm on Friday.

    Seven vehicles of two separate firefighting units were dispatched to the scene after the incident was reported, according to the fire service.

    The fire did not spread to new areas as emergency workers tamed the flames after almost two hours around 2 pm, said Abdullah Harun Pasa, deputy assistant director of Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defense.

    “The fire burnt various furniture inside the bank, but the vault was not affected. No casualties were reported in the incident.”

    The authorities could not determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage immediately.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara en route to Khulna
    Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
    She will be travelling to Khulna’s Dighalia from Tungipara to visit a property that belonged to her late mother, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib
    Hasina to visit property bought in her mother's name in Khulna
    Hasina to visit Khulna property bought in her mother's name
    Bangabandhu bought a plot housing two jute warehouses before independence and its ownership passed to Hasina after her parents' deaths
    Protests as Bangladeshi youth, ‘armed with knife’, shot dead by police in US
    Bangladeshi youth shot dead by US police
    Bangladeshi expatriates organise protest against the death of Sayed Faisal, a 20-year-old student of the University of Massachusetts Amherst
    President Hamid calls for national unity for prosperous Bangladesh in final parliament address
    Hamid calls for unity in final address
    The president’s second and last term is set to end in April

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher