    Nearly 1,000 dengue cases in the first 10 days of June

    Nine of the 22 deaths from the disease in Bangladesh were reported over this period

    Published : 10 June 2023, 11:54 AM
    Updated : 10 June 2023, 11:54 AM

    New dengue cases have surged in Bangladesh over the last several days. The number of dengue patients hospitalised with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease has already surpassed 3,000 this year.

    One-third of these patients were hospitalised within the first 10 days of June. Nine of the 22 deaths from the disease in Bangladesh were also reported over this period.

    As many as 156 patients with dengue fever have been hospitalised in Bangladesh in the 24-hour count until 8 pm on Saturday, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

    Another 147 dengue patients were hospitalised earlier on Jun 7.

    The number of hospitalised dengue patients across the country has reached 3,021 this year. Of them, 999 were admitted in June.

    Another person died of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking this year’s death toll to 22.

    Among the 156 newly hospitalised dengue patients, 148 were reported in Dhaka and eight were outside the capital.

    Currently, a total of 549 dengue patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in Bangladesh. They include 473 in the capital and 76 outside Dhaka.

    The health directorate advised people to be aware of the disease as the number of dengue patients at different hospitals is higher this year than in previous years before the arrival of the monsoon season.

    SHOCK SYNDROME

    Most of the deaths from dengue this year were caused by shock syndrome as the patients were suffering from hemorrhagic fever, DGHS Director General Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said at a press conference.

    “There might be some other reasons. But autopsies were needed to confirm them,” he said, adding that the families and medical norms do not permit post-mortem examinations in such cases.

    Khurshid said the hospitals were prepared to treat dengue patients, but the focus should be on preventing the disease through mosquito-repelling drives.

