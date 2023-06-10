Nearly 1,000 dengue cases in the first 10 days of June

New dengue cases have surged in Bangladesh over the last several days. The number of dengue patients hospitalised with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease has already surpassed 3,000 this year.

One-third of these patients were hospitalised within the first 10 days of June. Nine of the 22 deaths from the disease in Bangladesh were also reported over this period.

As many as 156 patients with dengue fever have been hospitalised in Bangladesh in the 24-hour count until 8 pm on Saturday, the Directorate General of Health Services said.