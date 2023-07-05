Parliament ratifies RPO amendments amid strong reservation from opposition

Parliament has codified several amendments to the Representation of the People Order, including a provision, which many believe, will limit the powers of the Election Commission to suspend voting in an entire electoral area, amid strong reservations by opposition deputies.

The new amendments will allow the commission to suspend voting only in polling stations where violence or irregularities are reported.

The bill, tabled in parliament last month and vetted by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law, was passed on Tuesday in voice vote.