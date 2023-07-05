Parliament ratifies RPO amendments amid strong reservation from opposition

Parliament has codified several amendments to the Representation of the People Order, including a provision, which many believe, will limit the powers of the Election Commission to suspend voting in an entire electoral area, amid strong reservations by opposition deputies.
The new amendments will allow the commission to suspend voting only in polling stations where violence or irregularities are reported.
The bill, tabled in parliament last month and vetted by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law, was passed on Tuesday in voice vote.
During the debate before the bill was placed for the vote, Jatiya Party MP Fakhrul Imam, who had raised a motion of objection to the bill when it was tabled, alleged that the government deliberately curtailed the EC’s power with the new amendments.
“What’s the point of the Election Commission holding an election if it can’t suspend voting in an electoral area to stop wholesale rigging,” he questioned.
Armed with the new amendments, the commission can declare a defaulter a legitimate candidate if they adjust loans with their creditors even 24 hours prior to the filing of the nomination papers.
“This is basically allowing large defaulters to hold public office,” Fakhrul said.
“I don’t think the Election Commission will have the capacity to hold a free and fair election with these amendments in place.”
Gana Forum MP Mokabbir Khan said he sensed “ulterior motives” behind ratifying the RPO amendments only a few months before the elections.
“Although officially the Election Commission is a constitutional body, with these amendments, the current commission will act like a stooge of the government, just like its predecessor,” he said.
Another Jatiya Party lawmaker Pir Fazlur Rahman questioned the motive of removing the term “election” and replacing it with “polling” in the amendments.
“We all know that polling means the casting of votes on the election day, and election means the entire electioneering process, from announcing the schedule to releasing the official gazette of the results.
“By replacing polling with election, the commission will only have the power to stop the voting process on the polling day, that’s it,” he continued.
BASELESS CLAIMS TO MISLEAD PEOPLE: MINISTER
Anisul said the government has amended section 91 (a) of the RPO which stated the commission will “stop the polls at any polling station [or entire constituency, as the case may be,] at any stage of the election if it is convinced that it shall not be able to ensure the conduct of the election justly, fairly and in accordance with law due to malpractices, including coercion, intimidation and pressures, prevailing at the election”.
“A constituency has 100-140 polling centres. The RPO stated that the commission can stop voting at all the centres in the constituency even in case of violence or intimidation in a few stations. It’s against the people’s democratic right to vote because the other centres are not hit by violence or irregularities,” he said.
“So, we’ve changed it to stop polls only at the stations affected by violence or irregularities. I don’t understand why they [opposition MPs] are saying that the amendment has curtailed the Election Commission’s powers. This is baseless and misleading.”
Anisul said the amendment on loan defaulters was brought to encourage them to repay.