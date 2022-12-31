Three people crushed to death by train Natore

The Jamaat-e-Islami activists brought out a procession on Friday in solidarity with the BNP's anti-government movement
At least three people have been crushed to death under the wheels of a train in Natore’s Lalpur Upazila.
The incident took place around 1 pm on Saturday at the Gopalpur rail gate in the upazila, confirmed Md Monowaruzzaman, the chief of Lalpur Police Station.
Although the deceased have yet to be identified, chief Monowaruzzaman said all of them are residents of the Keshabpur area under the Gopalpur municipality.
The trio were returning home from Gopalpur when they ended up under the wheels of the Rajshahi-bound Tungipara Express, said the police officer.