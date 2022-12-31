    বাংলা

    Three people crushed to death by train Natore

    They were residents of the Keshabpur area under Gopalpur municipality in Lalpur Upazila

    Natore Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Dec 2022, 09:54 AM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2022, 09:54 AM

    At least three people have been crushed to death under the wheels of a train in Natore’s Lalpur Upazila.

    The incident took place around 1 pm on Saturday at the Gopalpur rail gate in the upazila, confirmed Md Monowaruzzaman, the chief of Lalpur Police Station.

    Although the deceased have yet to be identified, chief Monowaruzzaman said all of them are residents of the Keshabpur area under the Gopalpur municipality.

    The trio were returning home from Gopalpur when they ended up under the wheels of the Rajshahi-bound Tungipara Express, said the police officer.

