    Chattogram board reschedules four HSC exams after floods

    The decision came amid heavy rain and flooding in the southeast of Bangladesh

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 August 2023, 10:52 AM
    Updated : 13 August 2023, 10:52 AM

    The Chattogram Education Board has rescheduled four HSC exams due to the inclement weather in the area.

    According to the new schedule, the Bangla First Paper will now be held on Aug 27, the Bangla Second Paper will be held on Sept 1, the English First Paper on Sept 3, and the English Second Paper on Sept 5.

    The other exams will still follow the old schedule.

    In the face of heavy rain and flooding in the Chattogram Division, the Chattogram Education Board, the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board, and the Technical Education Board deferred the HSC and equivalent exams by 10 days.

    The 11 education boards in Bangladesh were set to start the HSC exams on Aug 17, but the dates for the three boards were then rescheduled to Aug 27.

    Prof Tapan Kumar Sarker, chairman of the inter-board coordination committee, said on Friday that the decision was made due to ‘natural disasters’.

    The exams for the eight other boards will still be held on Aug 17.

    Nearly 1.36 million students are set to take HSC and equivalent exams under the 11 national education boards this year.

